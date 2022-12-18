Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” On SNL

Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” On SNL

Lizzo was the musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live, filling in as a replacement for Yeah Yeah Yeahs as Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia. It was her third appearance on the show after her debut in 2019 and her stint pulling double duty this past spring.

She brought along a seasonally-appropriate cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas,” which she released via Amazon Music last month, and she performed her own “Break Up Twice.” Lizzo also popped up in the Please Don’t Destroy short.

Austin Butler (aka Elvis) served as host. Watch video below.

And here’s the promo spot for the episode:

Saturday Night Live is off until 2023.

