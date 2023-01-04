Rozi Plain – “Painted The Room”

Next week, Rozi Plain, the Bristol avant-popper who’s contributed to records from groups like This Is The Kit and the Comet Is Coming, will release her new solo album Prize. Plain has already shared the early singles “Prove Your Good” and “Help.” Today, she’s also dropped one final song before the LP arrives.

The new Rozi Plain song is called “Painted The Room.” Once again, the song pairs Plain’s deadpan vocals with a rich, textured, hypnotic instrumental. Prize features contributions from peers like saxophonist Alabaster Deplume and harpist Serafina Steer, and they’re also in director Ed Tucker’s “Painted The Room” video. In that clip, Rozi Plain and her friends sit around and play poker. Check it out below.

Prize is out 1/13 on Memphis Industries.

Tom Breihan Staff

