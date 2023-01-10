After some shows in Los Angeles this week, Richmond singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger will embark on a solo tour of Europe. She’s promoting that jaunt with a cover of “J’aime les filles,” a 1967 single from Jacques Dutronc. Bollinger recorded it in Topanga Canyon with Jonathan Wilson, who plays percussion on the track alongside Drew Erickson’s piano and organ and Grant Milliken’s vibraphone. The resulting is pleasingly retro and overwhelmingly French, despite the all-American band.

Per Bollinger:

I love Jacques Dutronc and wanted to sing this song for a while. The band sounds so classic and sophisticated, but the lyrics are silly. Normally I like for cover songs to stray far from the original, but I felt differently here. I wanted to stay pretty true to the Jacques version.

Listen below, and don’t miss Bollinger’s guest spot on last year’s great Drugdealer LP.

<a href="https://katebollinger.bandcamp.com/album/jaime-les-filles">J'aime les filles by Kate Bollinger</a>

TOUR DATES:

01/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios Patio (solo w/ special surprise guest)

01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Fabrications (solo w/ Jackie Cohen)

01/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Fabrications (solo w/ Rose Droll)

01/18 – London, England @ Five Days Forecast Festival (solo w/ Runnner and Kierst)

01/19 – Manchester, England @ Gullivers (solo w/ John Myrtle)

01/20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Hug and Pint (solo w/ John Myrtle)

01/22 – Bristol, England @ The Louisiana (solo w/ John Myrtle)

01/23 – Paris, France @ POPUP! (solo w/ Flora Hibberd)

01/25 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ De Kromme Haring (solo w/ Imre)

01/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Schokoladen (solo)

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (w/ Tennis)

03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (w/ Tennis)

03/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz (w/ Tennis)

03/29 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (w/ Tennis)

03/30 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (w/ Tennis)

03/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia (w/ Tennis)

04/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (w/ Tennis)

04/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston (w/ Tennis)

04/04 – Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer (w/ Tennis)

04/05 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (w/ Tennis)

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre (w/ Tennis)

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (w/ Tennis)

04/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom (w/ Tennis)

04/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue (w/ Tennis)

04/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall (w/ Tennis)

05/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party