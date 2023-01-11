Next week, John Cale is releasing his first new album of original songs in a decade, MERCY. We’ve heard “Night Crawling” and “Story Of Blood” from it already, and that latter Weyes Blood-featuring track made our best songs of the week list. Today, he’s sharing a gliding new track called “Noise Of You,” which opens with a reflection from Cale about what he was thinking about when he wrote the song.

“I don’t tend to romanticize the idea of love,” Cale said in a press release. “. It represents ‘need’ and that’s not something I’m particularly comfortable with. When it gets ahold of you though – don’t let go – no matter how many times you mess it up!”

The track comes with a music video directed by Pepi Ginsberg that features images of Cale throughout his long career. “I was so inspired by John’s relationship to process and collaboration and wanted to mirror his approach to art in this video for ‘NOISE OF YOU,’ which John describes as a love song.” Ginsberg continued:

Setting out to make a ‘moving’ portrait of John, we have mapped images and video of John’s life over his former home of New York City, creating a conversation between past and present, reflecting the way that distant, and sometimes dissonant, voices can reach across divides of space and time to speak their own language of love.

Watch and listen below.

MERCY is out 1/20 via Double Six/Domino.