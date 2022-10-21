The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

John Cale - "Story Of Blood" (Feat Weyes Blood)

John Cale turned 80 years old earlier this year. You might forgive an octogenarian for laying off the gas a little, but Cale is thankfully still making vital and exciting music. “Story Of Blood” is intriguing and odd, gliding along its seven minutes in a somnambulant haze. The murmuring gothic simmer gets an assist from Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, whose own music owes a lot to Cale’s work.



The song is lush and textural and dramatic, and Cale seems to be reflecting on how weary life can be: “It moves all around It moves all around, brings you down/ It moves all around, wakes you in the morning/ This is the story, the story of blood.” But he finds new ways to process the persistent pumping that comes with being alive. When “Story Of Blood” really settles into that grotesque and amorphous groove? Hell yeah. And when he goes and fucks with it, where in the video he dances with his fingers on a vinyl record? Also hell yeah. It’s that sort of playful experimentation that encourages one to keep going, to confront the world in weirder and weirder ways. —James