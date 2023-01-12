“Hyperfolk” duo @ — aka Philadelphia-based singer-guitarist Victoria Rose and Baltimore-based multi-instrumentalist Stone Filipczak — are set to release their debut album Mind Palace Music next month via new label home, Carpark. Last November, @ shared the single “Friendship Is Frequency,” and today they’ve returned with a harpsichord-heavy follow-up, “Where’d You Put Me.”

“When I wrote ‘Where’d You Put Me’ I’d just recorded guitar for ‘My Garden,’ and all my programs and equipment were still set up,” Rose says in a statement. “I wrote that riff extremely quickly and recorded it, maybe it took an hour or less for all the vocals and guitar to be set. I love Lindsay Buckingham’s melodic sensibility in Fleetwood Mac and I probably drew from that. Stone added some really skilled guitar on top of the 12 string, and flute which filled it all out.

Rose adds: “Sometimes when I’m spending time with someone I really love (am in love with), I feel so beautiful about myself too, and I’m swimming in that special experience. It’s dark though to get lost in another person if it feels drug like. It’s confusing to get high from another human.”

Listen to “Where’d You Put Me” below.

Mind Palace Music is out 2/17 on Carpark.