Snow Ellet – “Elevator”

New Music January 19, 2023 9:29 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Snow Ellet, the Chicago indie rocker with a pop-punk edge, came into the game with two attention-grabbing EPs, 2021’s Suburban Rock Star and last year’s Glory Days. Last month, Ellet dropped the standalone single “Playing Dead,” the first song from some sessions that he recorded with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Today, we get another new Tudzin-produced song from Ellet.

The new single “Elevator” is a catchy, fired-up jam about encountering some people on the L train and getting freaked out about it. There’s a ton of revved-up classic-rock guitar on this one, and the bridge has some serious Blink-182 vibes. That’s a good thing. Snow Ellet and Sarah Tudzin are a great match, and I hope we get more from them. Check out “Elevator” below.

“Elevator” is out now on Wax Bodega.

