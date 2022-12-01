Snow Ellet – “Playing Dead”

New Music December 1, 2022 8:49 AM By Chris DeVille
New Music December 1, 2022 8:49 AM By Chris DeVille
The pop-punk-ish Chicago indie rock artist Snow Ellet is back with their first new music since this year’s Glory Days EP. New single “Playing Dead” is the first song to be released from sessions produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Here’s Ellet with the background on the track: “I recently went to a house party where we suspected the host called the cops on their own party and it went down in flames. I just wanted to stay out all night. The song is mostly about the feeling that the sun isn’t going to come up, feeling that the night won’t end.” Listen below.

