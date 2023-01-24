This week, Samia is releasing her sophomore album, Honey. She’s shared a handful of tracks from it already, including “Kill Her Freak Out,” “Mad At Me,” and the pair of singles “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions.” Today, she’s back with another pair of songs from the album, Honey‘s title track and one called “Breathing Song.”

“Tried writing ‘Breathing Song’ a thousand times and couldn’t get it right,” she noted in a statement. “Played one of its iterations for Molly Sarlé on zoom and she was like ‘you just told me a really powerful story before you played this, write it again and just tell the story,’ so I did; I just said what happened, from my perspective. Got to play it for her again when it was finished and we cried.”

“Honey’ takes place in the same world as “Breathing Song,” Samia continued. “It’s about always being drunk enough that you don’t have to look around. To me it’s the saddest song I’ve ever written, because it’s mocking my attempt to convince people I was good. Caleb Wright turned it into a campfire song, though, and I love that it can be interpreted as fun too.”

Listen to both below.

Honey is out 1/27 via Grand Jury.