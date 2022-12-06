Samia – “Pink Balloon” & “Sea Lions”

Jacqueline Justice

New Music December 6, 2022 10:16 AM By James Rettig
0

Samia – “Pink Balloon” & “Sea Lions”

Jacqueline Justice

New Music December 6, 2022 10:16 AM By James Rettig
0

Late next month, Samia is releasing her sophomore album, Honey. She’s shared “Kill Her Freak Out” and “Mad At Me‘” from it already, and today she’s back with a pair of singles, “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions,” that are meant to depict different points in a relationship that is nearing its end.

“‘Pink Balloon’ is trying to make amends by looking at it from a bird’s eye after everything got too complicated,” Samia noted in a statement. “‘Sea Lions’ is not zoomed out — stewing in it, too angry to work it out or let it go, finding old voicemails and trying to decide where it went wrong on a loop until you have to run it off, running until you were never angry in the first place.”

Listen to both below.

Honey is out 1/27 via Grand Jury.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

18 hours ago 0

SZA Reveals S.O.S. Tracklist, Including Features From Phoebe Bridgers And ODB

2 days ago 0

Watch Tenacious D Cover The Bejesus Out Of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Confessions Part II”

2 days ago 0

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

16 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest