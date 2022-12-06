Late next month, Samia is releasing her sophomore album, Honey. She’s shared “Kill Her Freak Out” and “Mad At Me‘” from it already, and today she’s back with a pair of singles, “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions,” that are meant to depict different points in a relationship that is nearing its end.

“‘Pink Balloon’ is trying to make amends by looking at it from a bird’s eye after everything got too complicated,” Samia noted in a statement. “‘Sea Lions’ is not zoomed out — stewing in it, too angry to work it out or let it go, finding old voicemails and trying to decide where it went wrong on a loop until you have to run it off, running until you were never angry in the first place.”

Listen to both below.

Honey is out 1/27 via Grand Jury.