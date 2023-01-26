Last year, UK alt-rock staples the Boo Radleys released their first new album in 24 years: Keep On With Falling. Well, they’re seeing right on going with another new album coming in June. Their eighth studio album will — appropriately — be called Eight. The band have shared a lead single as well called “Seeker.”

“This song started out as a three-chord synth pop tune and mutated into a brassy bop courtesy of trumpeter, Nick Etwell,” bassist Tim Brown says. “The electric guitar flourishes were added by Louis Smith before [frontman Simon ‘Sice’ Rowbottom] added layers of backing vocals which help drive the song along and bring it to its joyful conclusion.”

Meanwhile, according to frontman Simon “Sice” Rowbottom, every song on Eight was “purposefully to appear together on an album.” He adds: “There is also a greater depth of integration, which means that it’s more difficult to tell which member of the band the song originated with.”

The Boo Radleys are also planning to reissue their 1993 third album Giant Steps before the end of 2023. In June, they’ll also perform Giant Steps in full on a seven-date UK tour.

Listen to “Seeker” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Seeker”

02 “The Unconscious”

03 “Hollow”

04 “Skeleton Woman”

05 “Sorrow (I Just Want To Be Free)”

06 “Sometimes I Sleep”

07 “Swift’s Requiem”

08 “The Way I Am”

09 “A Shadow Darker Than The Rest”

10 “Wash Away That Feeling”

11 “When I Find It Hard”

12 “Now That’s What I Call Obscene”

13 “How Was I To Know”

TOUR DATES:

06/13 – Reading, UK @ South Street Arts Centre

06/14 – London, UK @ The Garage

06/15 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ The Forum

06/16 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

06/22 – Dublin, UK @ The Grand Social

06/23 – Belfast, UK @ The Limelight

06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug And Pint

Eight will be out 6/9 via the band’s Boostr label.