The bugged-out New Jersey Artist To Watch Fatboi Sharif found underground fame on the strength of Gandhi Loves Children, the splatter-happy expressionist rap album that he and producer Roper Williams released in 2021. A few months ago, Fatboi Sharif followed that album by teaming up with producer Noface for the experimental mixtape Preaching In Havana. Now, Sharif and Roper Williams have reunited for a new EP, and it’s a good one.

Fatboi Sharif will never make normal rap music; I’m not convinced that he even could. But after the truly warped Preaching In Havana, the new EP Planet Unfaithful is just a tiny bit more tangible. Sharif still raps in a wobbly, distorted mutter over often-drumless beats that lurch and sputter, but this still works within the context of underground rap music.

Planet Unfaithful also has appearances from two underground rap greats: Elucid, from Armand Hammer, on “Scrabble Board Pieces,” and Bruiser Wolf, from Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade, on “Po Pimping Do Or Die.” Both of them crush it, and the EP’s whole freakout aesthetic strikes a chord. Stream it below.

Planet Unfaithful is out now on POW Recordings.

