Taylor Swift Releases “Lavender Haze” Music Video

News January 27, 2023 12:19 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Taylor Swift Releases “Lavender Haze” Music Video

News January 27, 2023 12:19 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

When Taylor Swift does something, the world pays attention. That much has already been proven many times over, most recently as US Senators quoted Swift lyrics during this week’s Ticketmaster and Live Nation hearing. And then there’s the fact that one out of every 25 vinyl albums sold in 2022 was a Taylor Swift album. NBD! Anyway, tonight Swift is doing a victory lap by releasing a music video for Midnights track “Lavender Haze.”

Directed by Swift, the clip finds her waking up in the middle of the night next to a partner, played by Laith Ashley, who is still in dreamland. (Relatable, honestly.) Unable to sleep, Swift spins around in a literal puff of lavender smoke and lounges on a ’70s sofa. Soon, she’s crawling through a field of — yep! — lavender, which turns into a purple pool. After a soak in that bath, Swift caps off the sleepless night with a smoke-filled party. More fun than sleeping, that’s for sure. Watch Swift’s “Lavender Haze” video below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn64VxVjiUP/

Midnights is out now on Republic.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

3 days ago 0

Another Pantera Concert Has Been Canceled After Backlash

1 day ago 0

Mary Star Of The Sea Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Bay Area Rapper Dangerous Dame Has Reportedly Died

2 days ago 0

Lil Yachty’s New Album Let’s Start Here. Is A Wild Psychedelic Rock Odyssey

13 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest