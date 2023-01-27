Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week Bono’s son covered Miley Cyrus and the Edge’s son released a single. That’s what’s new in the world of U2 babies. Your best comments from the past seven days are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|Torak49
|Score: 19 | Jan 24th
|
Honestly saddened because this had the hallmarks of being an unmitigated trainwreck I would’ve loved to watch.
|Posted in: The Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped
|#8
|
|pressurepad
|Score: 19 | Jan 23rd
|
I picked a hell of a day to cover myself in 29,999 crystals.
|Posted in: Here’s Doja Cat Covered In 30,000 Crystals
|#7
|
|Tom Frost
|Score: 19 | Jan 20th
|
Of all the festivals I won’t be going to this year, this is the festival I won’t be going to the most.
|Posted in: Wisconsin’s Rock Fest Has “Pantera,” Slipknot, Ice Cube, & More
|#6
|
|generic orange soda
|Score: 19 | Jan 20th
|
Hi everyone! Been a while since I’ve done one of these.
If you follow me on Twitter you probably know the whole deal but I’ve been out of work since mid-October and job hunting is driving me insane. The only thing that’s keeping me from going totally bonkers is listening to the same few songs from the same few bands with, like, only three existent songs (Girl Scout being the newest member of the club). These are dark days, and the lack of new releases to catch up on is making things quite a bit darker! My partner is coming to see me again in May though so I’m hoping to be okay by then.
Have a great weekend, everyone.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
|#5
|
|Chris DeVille
|Score: 20 | Jan 20th
|
We will probably stop doing that someday, but I didn’t spend my entire 8th-grade year in the basement learning how to play Dimebag Darrell pinch harmonics to NOT overreact to this particular faux-reunion
|Posted in: Wisconsin’s Rock Fest Has “Pantera,” Slipknot, Ice Cube, & More
|#4
|
|sandro
|Score: 21 | Jan 21st
|
Beyonce doesn’t care about people
|Posted in: Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway
|#3
|
|thepants
|Score: 23 | Jan 23rd
|
When I used to write my own tiny music blog (I got linked by Stereogum once!), on rare occasion I would get sent albums by labels and artists. It was very rare. But I got an email offering me a new album that the email compared to Nick Drake, Beck and Elliott Smith. How could that be bad?! I’d love to hear it! So I opened it up and the first song to play was this one. I’ve never been more disappointed listening to music in my entire life.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful”
|#2
|
|Orville Sash
|Score: 23 | Jan 21st
|
What would you do for $24 million if you already had hundreds of millions of dollars?
|Posted in: Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway
|#1
|
|Jay Legacy
|Score: 46 | Jan 21st
|
Gross. This sums up Beyoncé to me. Her new album sounds like expensive cosplaying to me that the best production can buy. And everything is about her ego, ego, ego, and unlimited money to buy access to anything she wants.
|Posted in: Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|du_husker
|Jan 20th
|
Cate Blanchett will not be in attendance…
|Posted in: Wisconsin’s Rock Fest Has “Pantera,” Slipknot, Ice Cube, & More
