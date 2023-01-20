Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Big week for Pharbs as we learned Phoebe Bridgers will be on new albums from the National, Shame, and boygenius (her group with Lucy Dacus and Dave Grohl). Last night Bridgers shared her one-time nemesis David Crosby’s “Orleans” on Instagram. One of my faves too. R.I.P. Croz.

