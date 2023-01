Kate NV has been busy. In December, she released her debut single as Decisive Pink, her project with Angel Deradoorian, and she announced a new album of her own, WOW, with the vibrant lead single “oni (they).” Today, she’s back with another song from that solo album, “meow chat,” a goofy and glitchy and bright track that sounds like it could be in a video game and whose lyrics are made up solely of meows. Check it out below.

WOW is out 3/3 via RVNG Intl. Pre-order here.