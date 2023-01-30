Last year, bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle released her third album, Crooked Tree, which was her first for Nonesuch Records. Tuttle was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards this year, and Crooked Tree is also up for Best Bluegrass Album.

Today, Tuttle has shared a cover of “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo, last year’s Best New Artist winner. The cover was recorded by Tuttle and her band Golden Highway, which is made up of fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, mandolinist Dominick Leslie, bassist Shelby Means, and banjo player Kyle Tuttle.

Tuttle’s cover is part of Spotify’s ongoing Singles series, which is highlighting some of the Best New Artist Grammy nominees with fresh entries this week, including Samara Joy covering Adele’s “Someone Like You” and Tobe Nwigwe covering Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” — you can check all those out here and listen to Tuttle’s below.