mui zyu – “Dusty”

New Music January 31, 2023 9:14 AM By Chris DeVille
0

mui zyu – “Dusty”

New Music January 31, 2023 9:14 AM By Chris DeVille
0

We’re getting closer to Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, the evocatively titled debut album from mui zyu, aka Hong Kong British musical artist Eva Liu. Today, following “Ghost With A Peach Skin,” “Rotten Bun,” and “Sore Bear,” Liu is back with a fourth advance single from the album.

“Dusty” is a sparse and haunting quickie. Liu describes it as a love song, continuing, “It’s about romance, deep friendship, care and kindness. Sometimes it can be so strong it’s overwhelming, almost unbelievable and the fear of losing it is like hell. Musically I wanted to make sure it felt somewhere between the bliss of love and the agony of loss because they seem to be so intertwined.” Listen below.

Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century is out 2/24 on Father/Daughter.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

2 days ago 0

Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena

4 days ago 0

Lil Yachty’s New Album Let’s Start Here. Is A Wild Psychedelic Rock Odyssey

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”

2 days ago 0

Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest