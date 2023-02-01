The last LP from Girl Ray — one of the Best New Bands Of 2017 — was 2019’s Girl. We haven’t heard much from the London trio since then besides the one-off “Give Me Your Love” and a cover of “Murder On The Dancefloor.” Today, Girl Ray are sharing their first new music since 2021 — quite exciting — in the form of a song called “Everybody’s Saying That.”

A bass-heavy, funk-forward jam, “Everybody’s Saying That” was produced by Ben H. Allen, who came up producing folks like Cee Lo Green/Gnarls Barkley and has also previously worked with Animal Collective, MIA, and Belle & Sebastian. Singer-guitarist Poppy Hankin shared this statement:

The lyrics on this single were inspired by the straight-to-the-heart simplicity of the disco greats. I wrote it while missing my partner while on tour in 2020, and it plays on themes of new love and self-doubt. Musically we took reference from the nu-disco resurgence that seemed to be taking off in 2020, in particular from the likes of Kylie Minogue (Disco), Jessie Ware (What’s Your Pleasure?), Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia) and Róisín Murphy (Róisín Machine). We were really inspired by all of these women re-imagining disco.

“Everybody’s Saying That” has a Studio 54-inspired video by director Alice Harding, which you can watch below.