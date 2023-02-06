Grammys 2023: Watch DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend & Jay-Z Perform “God Did”

News February 6, 2023 12:03 AM By Rachel Brodsky
News February 6, 2023 12:03 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Closing out the 2023 Grammys, DJ Khaled teamed up with Fridayy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Jay-Z to perform his guest-stacked single “God Did.” Taking place outside in downtown Los Angeles, the closing set had the group mostly seated at a long table overflowing with food, mirroring the Last Supper. Jay-Z’s presence was a standout moment — his first performance at the Grammys in nine years — with the rapper spitting a lengthy verse.

“God Did” was nominated for Song Of The Year but lost to Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.” Khaled didn’t take any trophies home this year, but he was nominated for six Grammys (including the aforementioned Song Of the Year): Album Of The Year for God Did, Best Rap Song (also for “God Did”), Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Beautiful.” Watch the group’s closing performance below.

https://twitter.com/ejsilvaBB/status/1622457581133250561

