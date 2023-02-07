Last month, UK rapper slowthai announced his third studio album, UGLY (an acronym for “U Gotta Love Yourself”), which will arrive on March 10 and features contributions from Ethan P. Flynn, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon, and Fontaines D.C. on the title track. We’ve already heard “Selfish,” and now slowthai is sharing another single from the album: “Feel Good.”

Featuring backing vocals from Shygirl, “Feel Good” has a video directed by slowthai’s longtime collaborators THE REST. It also features 35 fans (out of 4.2k UK-based contest submissions) as they are filmed listening to “Feel Good” for the first time in their respective homes and/or bedrooms. Watch below.

UGLY is out on 3/3 on Method Records / Interscope Records.