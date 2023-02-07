Miss Grit – “Nothing’s Wrong”

At the end of this month, Margaret Sohn is releasing her debut full-length album as Miss Grit, Follow The Cyborg. She’s shared a handful of songs from it already — “Like You,” “Lain (Phone Clone)” and the title track — and today she’s back with one more, the gliding ballad “Nothing’s Wrong.” “”And so I can’t feel, can’t hear, can’t figure out how to make things right,” Sohn sings on it. “I miss that song The one that hurts like something’s wrong Cause even when I’m feeling fine It’s always nice just to remind…” Listen below.

Follow The Cyborg is out 2/24 via Mute.

