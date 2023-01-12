Miss Grit – “Lain (Phone Clone)”
In February, Margaret Sohn, who performs as Miss Grit, will release their debut album, Follow The Cyborg. Already we’ve heard singles “Like You” and the title track. Today, Sohn is sharing a pounding, effects-laden new track, “Lain (Phone Clone),” which has an accompanying video and was “inspired by Serial Experiments Lain, Yasuyuki Uedaʼs anime about a girl whose online self attempts to drag her physical self away from reality.”
Sohn adds: “I feel like the divide between my inner and outer self can grow so big sometimes that it feels like I’m being eclipsed by this big cringey monster. I wanted to write this to mock the monster and remind myself I’m not powerless against it.”
Listen to and watch “Lain (Phone Clone)” below.
Follow The Cyborg is out 2/24 via Mute.