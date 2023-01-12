Miss Grit – “Lain (Phone Clone)”

0

In February, Margaret Sohn, who performs as Miss Grit, will release their debut album, Follow The Cyborg. Already we’ve heard singles “Like You” and the title track. Today, Sohn is sharing a pounding, effects-laden new track, “Lain (Phone Clone),” which has an accompanying video and was “inspired by Serial Experiments Lain, Yasuyuki Uedaʼs anime about a girl whose online self attempts to drag her physical self away from reality.”

Sohn adds: “I feel like the divide between my inner and outer self can grow so big sometimes that it feels like I’m being eclipsed by this big cringey monster. I wanted to write this to mock the monster and remind myself I’m not powerless against it.”

Listen to and watch “Lain (Phone Clone)” below.

Follow The Cyborg is out 2/24 via Mute.

