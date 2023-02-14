Icelandic singer/songwriter/composer Jófríður Ákadóttir — who performs under the name JFDR — has announced plans to release her third studio album. Titled Museum, the album is her first with UK label Houndstooth and will come out in April. Produced by Shahzad Ismaily at New York’s Figure 8 Studios, Museum is “an album about clearing and healing; like breathing fresh strong air through your old self,” JFDR explains in a press release. Today, she’s releasing the ethereal lead single “Spectator,” which comes with a video.

“‘Spectator’ is an anthem for the codependent, a lullaby for the ones slightly codependent and for those who have never felt it; a mirror into the raw thought process of someone deep in the trenches of it,” JFDR adds. “The video was made with my good friend Timothee Lambrecq and the unmissable support from my husband Josh Wilkinson and old bandmate Áslaug Magnúsdóttir. The clouds represent thoughts, and getting swallowed by a big cloud is symbolic of the thoughts that can overtake you, when you lose your ground. I also wanted to reference the album and its artwork that centers around a statue, representing energy frozen in time. I truly hope this song makes someone feel seen. It can take a long time to learn to navigate big emotions, whether they’re your own or others’. I was feeling it at the time.”

Listen to and watch “Spectator” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Orchid”

02 “Life Man”

03 “Spectator”

04 “Air Unfolding”

05 “Flower Bridge”

06 “Valentine”

07 “Sideways Moon”

08 “February”

09 “Underneath The Sun”

Museum comes out 4/28 via Houndstooth. Pre-order it here.