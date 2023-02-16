Next month, Hannah van Loon — aka Toro Y Moi/Company Records signee Tanukichan — will release the follow-up to 2018’s debut album Sundays. Titled GIZMO, the 10-track project was first announced in November and is primarily about “escape,” according to van Loon. “Escaping from myself, my problems, sadness and cycles.” Today, van Loon is sharing one more single from GIZMO called “Take Care.”

“I wrote ‘Take Care’ when I was feeling especially depressed,” explains Van Loon. “I felt so down and bummed out that I started cutting people out of my life. I felt like whenever I had interactions with others I was such a drag that I would bring down the mood. I had nothing I wanted to talk about so I just cut off from people. It was painful to feel isolated and I craved companionship or friendship even more, but I knew that someday I would come out of it, and hopefully we would be friends again.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

03/24-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

04/21 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

04/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/28 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/29 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/30 – Montreal, QC Bar @ Le Ritz

05/02 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

05/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/12 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

GIZMO will be out 3/3 via Company Records.