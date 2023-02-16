Tanukichan – “Take Care”

Tanukichan – “Take Care”

Next month, Hannah van Loon — aka Toro Y Moi/Company Records signee Tanukichan — will release the follow-up to 2018’s debut album Sundays. Titled GIZMO, the 10-track project was first announced in November and is primarily about “escape,” according to van Loon. “Escaping from myself, my problems, sadness and cycles.” Today, van Loon is sharing one more single from GIZMO called “Take Care.”

“I wrote ‘Take Care’ when I was feeling especially depressed,” explains Van Loon. “I felt so down and bummed out that I started cutting people out of my life. I felt like whenever I had interactions with others I was such a drag that I would bring down the mood. I had nothing I wanted to talk about so I just cut off from people. It was painful to feel isolated and I craved companionship or friendship even more, but I knew that someday I would come out of it, and hopefully we would be friends again.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room
03/24-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
04/21 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
04/23 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
04/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/28 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/29 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/30 – Montreal, QC Bar @ Le Ritz
05/02 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
05/09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)
05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/12 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
05/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

GIZMO will be out 3/3 via Company Records.

