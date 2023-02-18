Watch Olivia Newton-John’s Posthumous “Jolene” Duet With Dolly Parton

New Music February 18, 2023 12:35 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton had a great friendship while the Grease actor and singer was still alive — ever since Newton-John won the Country Music Association Female Vocalist Of The Year award in 1974 for “If You Love Me (Let Me Know),” making her the first non-American-born artist to win that award. Before Newton-John passed away in August 2022, she actually recorded a duets album, Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection, which will be out in May. One of the duets features Parton; it’s the two singers performing Parton’s 1974 classic “Jolene.” The reimagined “Jolene” also features a new video of the two singers; Newton-John also says how she “always wanted to sing with Dolly.”

“I’m so excited to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my favorites of all time,” Parton says in another clip. “We’ve always kind of stayed close through the years and I am just so proud to be a part of this duet project that she’s doing.”

According to a press release, prior to her death, Newton-John said Parton was “always there for me… What she did for me early on in my career in Nashville is something I will never forget.”

Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection will also feature duets with Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Secada, Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, and more.

Watch Parton and Newton-John sing “Jolene” below.

Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection will be out 5/5 via Primary Wave Music.

