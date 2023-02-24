Last month, Superchunk released a new single, “Everything Hurts,” the A-side to a 7″ that includes a pair of songs leftover from 2022’s Wild Loneliness. Today, that 7″ is out, as is its other half “Making A Break,” which Mac McCaughan described in a statement as having “What A Time To Be Alive energy.” A few weeks back, longtime Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster announced he was leaving the band, which means that unless there are some already-recorded yet to be released tracks in the pipeline, these songs are the last that Wurster will play on. Listen to “Making A Break” below.

“Everything Hurts” b/w “Making A Break” is out now via Merge.