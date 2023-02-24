Braid Announce Frame & Canvas 25th Anniversary Reissue And Tour

Emo vets Braid have announced a forthcoming 25th anniversary edition of their 1998 album Frame & Canvas. Out April 7, it’s been remixed and remastered from Jawbox’s J. Robbins’ original tapes. The anniversary edition also features unseen press photos by Andy Mueller and expanded liner notes. Today, we’re getting a new music video for “Killing A Camera,” which compiles the original tape recordings used to create the 2004 documentary of the same name.

Robbins actually discovered the original tape reels in September 2021, after Inner Ear Studios (where Braid recorded Frame & Canvas) founder Don Zientara called to tell him that the studio was closing, and he should stop by to see if there was anything he wanted before the place got demolished. The new mix features fresh mastering from Dan Coutant at Sun Room Audio.

“As the original recording and mixing session of the album was done in a five-day panic, we’re thrilled that J. had the idea and the opportunity to take the time to revisit the raw tracks and create new mixes,” the band’s Bob Nanna says. “In addition, working with our long-time friends Polyvinyl on this reissue has been a major burst of nostalgia and joy. We look forward to bringing that energy back on the road this year and look forward to playing the album for excited friends, old and new.”

Braid will also hit the road this summer, where they’ll play the album in full. “It’s been 25 years since the release of ‘Frame & Canvas’ and we’re excited to share that we’re reissuing the album on April 7th via @polyvinylrecords!” Braid wrote on Instagram. “It was incredible to have had the chance to work with J Robbins to remix and remaster the record. The new and improved version of “Killing A Camera” is out now along with a video that peers into our time on the road in 1998. We’ll be playing the entire album out on the road this summer. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM local. See you soon!”

Watch “Killing A Camera” below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpAsjOJL1F5/

TRACKLIST:

01 “The New Nathan Detroits”

02 “Killing A Camera”

03 “Never Will Come For Us”

04 “First Day Back”

05 “Collect From Clark Kent”

06 “Milwaukee Sky Rocket”

07 “A Dozen Roses”

08 “Urbana’s Too Dark”

09 “Consolation Prizefighter”

10 “Ariel”

11 “Breathe In”

12 “I Keep A Diary”

TOUR DATES:

7/13 — Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360

7/14 — Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

7/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

7/16 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

7/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

7/19 — Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

7/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

7/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

7/27 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

7/28 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

7/29 — Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

09/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

Frame & Canvas 25th anniversary edition will be out 4/7 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.