Jonas Brothers Superfan Haley Lu Richardson Stars In Their New “Wings” Video

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson, who revealed her Jonas Brothers fandom on The Late Late Show in December, has a starring role in JoBros’ new video for “Wings.” “It’s the biggest thing of my life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. “It’s the biggest role of my career: past, present and future. It was amazing and I cried for three days straight.”

Opening in a trashed Vegas hotel suite, the “Wings” video has Richardson waking up after what looks like a very good night with friends. As “Wings” kicks in, she leaps up, revived, and does a kind of Christopher Walken-in-“Weapon Of Choice” dance, which segues into more of a La La Land synchronized going-out dance. JoBros appear only briefly in the video in a wink-nudge cameo.

Watch Haley Lu Richardson dance through “Wings,” and her Corden FaceTime with Nick Jonas, below.

Jonas Brothers’ new LP The Album will be out on 5/12 via Republic.