Later this month, the great super-trio boygenius will finally release the record, their long-awaited full-length debut. Yesterday, the group shared their single “Not Strong Enough.” A few hours later, they played their first live show in nearly two years. boygenius were last-minute additions to the annual Tibet House US benefit show.

At last night’s benefit, boygenius only played two songs. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus started off their set by playing “Not Strong Enough” live for the first time. After that, they debuted “Cool About It,” a hushed and beautiful song from the record that hasn’t yet been released.

Here’s a relatively close-up video of the “Cool About It” cover:

And here’s a video, taken from further away, of the whole song:

Meanwhile, here’s a close-up video of boygenius doing “Not Strong Enough”:

And here’s the full song, once again filmed from further away:

the record is out 3/31 on Interscope/Polydor. The next planned boygenius live show goes down 4/15, during the first Coachella weekend.