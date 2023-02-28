boygenius Added To Tomorrow’s Tibet House Benefit In NYC

In 2018, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus all headed out on tour together. The three members of the great all-star trio boygenius played their own solo sets, and then they joined forces at the end of the night. Since that tour ended, there’s only been one boygenius show, a 2021 benefit gig in San Francisco. Right now, boygenius are getting ready to release the record, their full-length debut. They’ve got a whole lot of things in the works: A Coachella performance, a headlining spot on the RE:set concert series, three videos from director Kristen Stewart. Now, we know that boygenius’ next live show is another benefit and that it’s happening tomorrow night.

Tomorrow night, the annual Tibet House US benefit show goes down at Carnegie Hall. Philip Glass is serving as the show’s artistic director, and it’ll also feature people like Laurie Anderson, New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman, Gogol Bordello, Arooj Aftab, and Allison Russell. Today, we learn that boygenius have just been added to the bill, so I would not hesitate on getting tickets. You can do that here.