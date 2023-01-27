Kristen Stewart Is Directing Three Boygenius Music Videos

Earlier in January, supergroup extraordinaire boygenius — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — announced plans to put out a full-length album called the record. At the time of announcement, the trio released three(!) songs from the album: “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.” They also got the cover story treatment from Rolling Stone, who apparently had so much audio from the interview that they dedicated a whole other article with tidbits and surprises we can look forward to in the the record era. One of those surprises is that Kristen Stewart is directing three upcoming music videos for boygenius.

There aren’t any more Stewart-related details at the moment, but Bridgers’ fandom goes back awhile. She once tweeted, “I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday.” That day, Bridgers released “Kyoto,” from 2020’s Punisher. Stewart also memorably directed Chvrches’ “Down Side Of Me” live video in 2017. Check out that full outtakes interview here.

I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 10, 2020

the record is out 3/31 on Interscope/Polydor.