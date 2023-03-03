Dijon (formerly one-half of the blog duo Abhi + Dijon and one of our Best New Bands Of 2022) memorably put out his solo debut EP How Do You Feel About Getting Married in 2020 and followed that up in 2021 with an LP called Absolutely, which featured the single “Rodeo Clown.” Well, it’s been a minute since then, but it looks like Dijon has been cooking up something new. Tonight he’s dropping a laid-back, grooving number called “coogie.” Made with Michael Gordon and Andrew Sarlo, “coogie” finds Dijon facing the light and dark within himself, in addition to feelings that make him vulnerable: “I’m convinced that there’s some meanness in me,” he groans over spare guitar, adding, “I can’t take/ That all things end/ I’m convinced that there’s a magnet inside/ Pushing good, pulling bad things in/ But if it pleases you, honey/ If it pleases/ Well, I’ll do my best to bear it.”

Listen to “coogie” below.