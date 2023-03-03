RMR, the anonymous ski-masked R&B singer who enjoys covering ’90s pop-rock classics, seemingly came out of nowhere in 2020 with the heartfelt ballad “Rascal,” a parody of country classic “Bless The Broken Road.” That same year, RMR (pronounced “Rumor”) released an LP, DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART, which featured guest spots from Westside Gunn, Future, Lil Baby, and Young Thug. In 2021, RMR shared a couple of one-offs (“Her Honeymoon” and “Vibes” featuring Tyla Yaweh) and was a featured guest on a few others (Kid Ink’s “Party” and Anjelica’s “Haystack”), plus a couple of other cameos in 2022. That more or less brings us up to earlier this year when RMR started teasing a collab with Ryan Lewis called “Crazy,” which bears a melodic resemblance to Oasis’ “Wonderwall” on the chorus.

“Crazy” is now out in full — listen below.