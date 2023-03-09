The 10 Best Sleaford Mods Songs

In the early months of 2014, a viral video transformed an obscure act into indie icons seemingly overnight — and no, I’m not talking about Future Islands on Letterman. In April of that year, on Record Store Day, Sleaford Mods played an in-store — make that an out-store — on the sidewalk at London’s Rough Trade West, and for many of us outside the Isles, a widely circulated clip of them performing “Fizzy” was our first glimpse of the Nottingham duo in action. Or, rather, in inaction: If not for the visible microphone stands, you’d think frontman Jason Williamson was in the middle of a pub argument that spilled out onto the street rather than a concert. And with his gear out of the frame, it was hard to tell if his producer/partner Andrew Fearn was actually part of the band or just a curious bystander.

You’d be forgiven for wondering if the whole thing was an absurdist performance-art prank. “I fuckin’ hate rockers/ Fuck your rocker shit,” Wiliamson screamed at one point, explicitly stating what had already been made obvious by the duo’s anti-pop verbal splatter and determined lack of ceremony. (The fact these guys were clearly no longer in their 20s only seemed to amplify their subversive intent — after all, how often are the members of Britain’s hottest new band actually old enough to be the parents of Britain’s other hot new bands?) But such thoughts dissipated once you got sucked into the sheer physical intensity and labyrinthine lyrical density of Williamson’s rapid-fire rhetoric. As that video of “Fizzy” demonstrated, Sleaford Mods may bombard you with crude sounds and cruder words, but they’re also downright mesmerizing to behold.

It’s still somewhat surreal that those two blokes raising a ruckus on that Ladbroke Grove sidewalk nine years ago now have four UK top 20 albums under their belts; a headlining date at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace on the books; and enough celebrity clout to convince Robbie Williams to get naked. What’s even more amazing is they’ve achieved all that without redefining who they are — they haven’t added a backing band, roped in outside producers to level up, or invested in LEDs and pyro for their stage show. What you see at a Sleaford Mods concert today is pretty much what that crowd outside Rough Trade saw in 2014 (though Fearn has since added the role of “resident Bez” to his job description).