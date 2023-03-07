Peter Gabriel is gearing up for the release of a new album, i/o, his first album of original material in over two decades — Up turned 20 last fall. He’s headed out on tour in May, and so far he’s shared two i/o singles, “Panopticom” and “The Court.” Today, Gabriel is sharing a third, “Playing For Time,” though i/o does still not have an announced release date.

“‘Playing For Time’ is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it,” Gabriel said in his newsletter. “It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.” He continued:

It is more of a personal song about how you assemble memories and whether we are prisoners of time or whether that is something that can actually free us. I do think it’s good to push yourself towards more bold or interesting experiences because then you will have richer memories to feed you when you get to my age. You also get taught by every meaningful experience that you go through.

As with the previous i/o singles, there will be multiple mixes of “Playing For Time” released — this one is the Dark-Side Mix by Tchad Blake. Listen below.

i/o is expected out later this year.