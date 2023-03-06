Acid Tongue – “Consumerism”
Pacific Northwest garage rockers Acid Tongue have released their first single since their 2021 album Arboretum. Produced by Josh Landau, “Consumerism” is a psychedelic-punk bop with a video directed by James Kimberling. The dopamine-hit message is pretty clear: “Every day I consume more/ Can you tell me what it’s all been for?/ Cheap drugs and digital love/ I never know when enough’s enough,” lead singer Guy Keltner wails over squalling guitars.
“Consumerism” will appear on Acid Tongue’s forthcoming fourth LP, Acid On The Dance Floor, which is also produced by Landau and drops later this year. Listen to and watch “Consumerism” below.
TOUR DATES:
03/11 – Everett, WA @ Tony V’s
03/31 – Seattle, WA @ LoFi Gallery
04/18 – Tarragona, ES @ Mojo Club
04/20 – Oviedo, ES @ La Salvaje
04/21 – Pamplona, ES @ Zentral 2
04/22 – Zaragoza, ES @ Lata de Bombillas
04/23 – Altura, ES @ Café Da Capo
04/25 – Valencia, ES @ TBA
05/26 – Bellingham, WA @ The Blue Room
06/02 – Mâcon, FR @ Matilda
06/03 – Muespach, FR @ Willerhof
06/10 – London UK @ Paper Dress Vintage
06/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
06/17 – Hengelo, NL @ Heng Loose Festival
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
“Consumerism” is out now via Freakout Records.