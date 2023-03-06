Pacific Northwest garage rockers Acid Tongue have released their first single since their 2021 album Arboretum. Produced by Josh Landau, “Consumerism” is a psychedelic-punk bop with a video directed by James Kimberling. The dopamine-hit message is pretty clear: “Every day I consume more/ Can you tell me what it’s all been for?/ Cheap drugs and digital love/ I never know when enough’s enough,” lead singer Guy Keltner wails over squalling guitars.

“Consumerism” will appear on Acid Tongue’s forthcoming fourth LP, Acid On The Dance Floor, which is also produced by Landau and drops later this year. Listen to and watch “Consumerism” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/11 – Everett, WA @ Tony V’s

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ LoFi Gallery

04/18 – Tarragona, ES @ Mojo Club

04/20 – Oviedo, ES @ La Salvaje

04/21 – Pamplona, ES @ Zentral 2

04/22 – Zaragoza, ES @ Lata de Bombillas

04/23 – Altura, ES @ Café Da Capo

04/25 – Valencia, ES @ TBA

05/26 – Bellingham, WA @ The Blue Room

06/02 – Mâcon, FR @ Matilda

06/03 – Muespach, FR @ Willerhof

06/10 – London UK @ Paper Dress Vintage

06/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

06/17 – Hengelo, NL @ Heng Loose Festival

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

“Consumerism” is out now via Freakout Records.