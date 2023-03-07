Bartees Strange – “Daily News”

New Music March 7, 2023 10:21 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Bartees Strange – “Daily News”

New Music March 7, 2023 10:21 AM By Rachel Brodsky

It’s been a minute since Bartees Strange released last summer’s Album Of The Week Farm To Table. Soon, he’ll hit the road for performances at SXSW — including one at our expertly curated Range Life party — the rotating RE:SET, Newport Folk Festival, and a whole bunch of dates in between. In the lead up to Strange’s tour, he has shared a new song — a bonus track on Farm To Table‘s physical release — called “Daily News.” It’s a thoughtful, slow-burning track that dips its toe in sax solo and showcases Strange’s knack for harmony and explosive sonic crescendo.

Listen to “Daily News” below.

TOUR DATES:
03/14 – Austin, TX @ Working Families Party’s The Politics Stage, Austin Motel
03/14 – Austin, TX @ Give A Note (SXSW official), The Belmont
03/16 – Austin, TX @ BrooklynVegan, Empire
03/16 – Austin, TX @ NIVA/Live List/Tidal, The Parish
03/16 – Austin, TX @ Stereogum, Cheer Up Charlies
04/03 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
04/04 – London, UK @ Lafayette
04/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club
04/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
04/10 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
04/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET – Spandragon
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Re:SET – Brookside
06/04 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET – Frost Amp
06/09 – Dallas, TX @ ReSet – The Ground @ Texas Trust
06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET – City Park
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET – Central Park
06/16 – Washington, DC @ Re:SET – Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/17 – New York, NY @ Re:SET – Forest Hills
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Re:SET – Suffolk Downs
06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Re:SET – Kemba Live
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Re:SET – Riis Park
06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Re:SET – Centennial Park
06/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
06/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Scheling Halle *
10/01 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *
10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *
10/05 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena *
10/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *
* w/ The National

Related

Stereogum Announces Range Life 2023 In Austin
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

4 days ago 0

Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

4 days ago 0

Glastonbury Co-Organizer Addresses Absence Of Female Headliners, Lana Del Rey Calls Out Absence Of Her Name In Promotions

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “Glamorous” (Feat. Ludacris)

1 day ago 0

The Magnolia Electric Co. Turns 20

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest