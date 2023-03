It’s been a minute since Bartees Strange released last summer’s Album Of The Week Farm To Table. Soon, he’ll hit the road for performances at SXSW — including one at our expertly curated Range Life party — the rotating RE:SET, Newport Folk Festival, and a whole bunch of dates in between. In the lead up to Strange’s tour, he has shared a new song — a bonus track on Farm To Table‘s physical release — called “Daily News.” It’s a thoughtful, slow-burning track that dips its toe in sax solo and showcases Strange’s knack for harmony and explosive sonic crescendo.

Listen to “Daily News” below.

Daily News by Bartees Strange

TOUR DATES:

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Working Families Party’s The Politics Stage, Austin Motel

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Give A Note (SXSW official), The Belmont

03/16 – Austin, TX @ BrooklynVegan, Empire

03/16 – Austin, TX @ NIVA/Live List/Tidal, The Parish

03/16 – Austin, TX @ Stereogum, Cheer Up Charlies

04/03 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

04/04 – London, UK @ Lafayette

04/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

04/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

04/10 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

04/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET – Spandragon

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Re:SET – Brookside

06/04 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET – Frost Amp

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ ReSet – The Ground @ Texas Trust

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET – City Park

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET – Central Park

06/16 – Washington, DC @ Re:SET – Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/17 – New York, NY @ Re:SET – Forest Hills

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Re:SET – Suffolk Downs

06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Re:SET – Kemba Live

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Re:SET – Riis Park

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Re:SET – Centennial Park

06/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

06/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Scheling Halle *

10/01 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *

10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *

10/05 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena *

10/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

* w/ The National