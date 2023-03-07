It’s been a minute since Bartees Strange released last summer’s Album Of The Week Farm To Table. Soon, he’ll hit the road for performances at SXSW — including one at our expertly curated Range Life party — the rotating RE:SET, Newport Folk Festival, and a whole bunch of dates in between. In the lead up to Strange’s tour, he has shared a new song — a bonus track on Farm To Table‘s physical release — called “Daily News.” It’s a thoughtful, slow-burning track that dips its toe in sax solo and showcases Strange’s knack for harmony and explosive sonic crescendo.

Listen to “Daily News” below.

<a href="https://barteesstrange.bandcamp.com/track/daily-news">Daily News by Bartees Strange</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Working Families Party’s The Politics Stage, Austin Motel

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Give A Note (SXSW official), The Belmont

03/16 – Austin, TX @ BrooklynVegan, Empire

03/16 – Austin, TX @ NIVA/Live List/Tidal, The Parish

03/16 – Austin, TX @ Stereogum, Cheer Up Charlies

04/03 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

04/04 – London, UK @ Lafayette

04/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

04/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/08 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

04/10 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

04/11 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET – Spandragon

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Re:SET – Brookside

06/04 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET – Frost Amp

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ ReSet – The Ground @ Texas Trust

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET – City Park

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET – Central Park

06/16 – Washington, DC @ Re:SET – Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/17 – New York, NY @ Re:SET – Forest Hills

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Re:SET – Suffolk Downs

06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ Re:SET – Kemba Live

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Re:SET – Riis Park

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Re:SET – Centennial Park

06/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

06/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Scheling Halle *

10/01 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *

10/04 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center *

10/05 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena *

10/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

* w/ The National