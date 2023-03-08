Technically, SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) have been an entity since 2009, ever since they scored Jarmusch’s film The Limits Of Control. They’ve continued to write music for films and released numerous EPs, the most recent being 2017’s EP #260. Today, SQÜRL are announcing their debut full-length album, Silver Haze, coming in May. Along with the news is a lead single, “Berlin ’87,” which also has a video directed by Jem Cohen.

Produced by Randall Dunn, Silver Haze features contributions from Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anika, and Marc Ribot. Describing “Berlin ’87,” the band explains: “Jim created the basic guitar tracks first in his home studio, with memories of living in Berlin in 1987 floating around him. The tracks were then SQÜRLized by Carter & Randall at Circular Ruin.”

SQÜRL also comment on Cohen’s video: “SQÜRL is so happy to have a film by Jem Cohen to accompany the first single, ‘Berlin ’87,’ from our new album Silver Haze. He’s one of our favorite filmmakers, and with his magical hands and eyes, he somehow captures the most evocative details that most people don’t even notice. The images he has chosen and shaped so perfectly evoke the feeling of our music, and then elevate it to another level. Our big thanks to you, Jem!”

“Roaming Central and Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall, backpack crammed with Super 8 cameras, I was deeply moved by the landscape,” Cohen adds. “I couldn’t have guessed some of the footage would surface over a quarter-century later in a film for Jim and Carter’s band. They work hard to forge their expansive sound, with its indomitable beat and secret harmonics. Glad I had that backpack, and to be of service.”

Listen to and watch “Berlin ’87” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Berlin ’87”

02 “The End Of The World”

03 “Garden Of Glass Flowers” (Feat. Marc Ribot)

04 “She Don’t Wanna Talk About It” (Feat. Anika)

05 “Il Deserto Rosso” (Feat. Marc Ribot)

06 “John Ashbery Takes A Walk” (Feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

07 “Queen Elizabeth”

08 “Silver Haze”

Silver Haze is out 5/5 via Sacred Bones Records. Pre-order it here.