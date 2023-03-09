French house producer Alan Braxe is planning to reissue his 2005 compilation album The Upper Cuts at the end of March. Today, Braxe is sharing a new song, “Never Coming Back,” which features Norwegian pop performer Annie. He’s also unveiling a newly remastered version of “You’ll Stay In My Heart,” which has only ever appeared on CD compilations and unofficial mixes.

In addition to those two songs, The Upper Cuts will feature remastered versions of Braxe’s tracks with fellow French producer Fred Falke, a remix of Shakedown’s “At Night,” collabs with the Paradise (“In Love With You”) and Stardust (“Music Sounds Better With You”), and seven bonus tracks.

“I first met Annie virtually, just listening to her vocals as I was remixing her song ‘Heartbeat’ in 2005,” says Braxe of “Never Coming Back.” “I could hear in her voice both softness and strength and I found it very touching. Since then I always thought that we should work on a song one day. Last year I sent her an instrumental demo and when she then told me that she was up for it, we recorded the vocals in Bergen, Norway and chose the theme of escaping a problematic relationship and regaining freedom.”

Annie chimes in: “I’ve been such a fan of Alan Braxe and the universe of French house for years. And to me it’s the ultimate party music… takes me to the best place every time I listen to these ultimate classics. Years ago Alan B did a brilliant remix of my own single ‘Heartbeat,’ so it was so fun to do a track together after all this time. ‘Never Coming Back’ is basically about someone getting out of a toxic relationship. Tired of the past, looking for the future, and this time you’re finally on your own and ready for something new.”

Braxe will celebrate The Upper Cuts reissue with a release party on April 7 at NYC’s Le Bain featuring DJ sets by himself as well as The Dare, Orson, and Lauren Murada. The event is free; RSVPs are open HERE.

Listen to “Never Coming Back” and “You’ll Stay In My Heart.”

TRACKLIST:

01 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “Most Wanted” (Remastered 2023)

02 The Paradise – “In Love With You” (Remastered 2023)

03 Stardust – “Music Sounds Better With You” (Radio Edit)

04 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “Intro” (Remastered 2023)

05 Shakedown – “At Night” (Alan Braxe Remix)

06 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “Love Lost” (Remastered 2023)

07 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “Palladium” (Remastered 2023)

08 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “Arena” (Remastered 2023)

09 Alan Braxe- & Fred Falke – “Rubicon” (Remastered 2023)

10 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “Penthouse Serenade” (Remastered 2023)

11 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “Chrystal City” (Remastered 2023)

12 Alan Braxe – “Voices” (Remastered 2023)

13 Britney Spears – “Anticipating” (Alan Braxe Remix)

14 Alan Braxe – “One More Chance” (Feat. The Spimes) [Redux]

15 Alan Braxe – “True Love”

16 Alan Braxe – “Never Coming Back” (Feat. Annie)

17 Alan Braxe & Fred Falke – “You’ll Stay In My Heart” (Instrumental) (Remastered 2023)

The Upper Cuts (2023 Edition) is out 3/31 via Smugglers Way.