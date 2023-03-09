In January, Americana trio Nickel Creek — Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins — announced a new album, Celebrants, their first since 2014’s A Dotted Line. They have already shared lead single “Strangers” and “Holding Pattern,” and now Nickel Creek are sharing the barn-stomper “Where The Long Line Leads.” A high-energy blast, “Where The Long Line Leads” finds the band all the way turned up, with roof-raising fiddle, mandolin, and throat-shredding vocals from Watkins. Listen to “Where The Long Line Leads” below.

Celebrants is out 3/24 on Thirty Tigers.