Nickel Creek – “Where The Long Line Leads”

New Music March 9, 2023 12:34 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In January, Americana trio Nickel Creek — Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins — announced a new album, Celebrants, their first since 2014’s A Dotted Line. They have already shared lead single “Strangers” and “Holding Pattern,” and now Nickel Creek are sharing the barn-stomper “Where The Long Line Leads.” A high-energy blast, “Where The Long Line Leads” finds the band all the way turned up, with roof-raising fiddle, mandolin, and throat-shredding vocals from Watkins. Listen to “Where The Long Line Leads” below.

Celebrants is out 3/24 on Thirty Tigers.

