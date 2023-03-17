The Chemical Brothers are back with a new single, “No Reason.” The English electronic duo hasn’t released an album since 2019’s No Geography, though in 2021 they emerged with the pair of singles “The Darkness That You Fear” and “Work Energy Principle” and last year they celebrated the 25th anniversary of Dig Your Own Hole with a previously unreleased track. The Chemical Brothers have been incorporating “No Reason” into their sets for a while now, and the studio version of it arrives alongside a music video created by longtime collaborators Smith&Lyall that features a neon marching band. Watch and listen below.

“No Reason” is out now.