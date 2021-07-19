The Chemical Brothers – “Work Energy Principle”

Photographer Hamish Brown, Additional Illustration Ruffmercy

New Music July 19, 2021 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan

The Chemical Brothers are back with another one of those block rockin’ beats. The veteran UK duo came out with their expansive single “The Darkness That You Fear,” a one-off follow-up to their 2019 album No Geography. Over the weekend, the Chems released a 12″ vinyl version of that single, and today, they’ve shared its B-side, a new tune called “Work Energy Principle.”

For decades now, the Chemical Brothers have shown a deep understanding of how to make vast fields full of people lose their shit. According to Reddit, the Chems have been playing “Work Energy Principle” in their live sets for a long time. I haven’t been to a Chems show in a while, but I imagine that this woozy, stretched out banger would work beautifully in that context.

“Work Energy Principle” lasts for nearly nine minutes, and it’s got a long rise-and-fall arc. The track is full of hazy synth lines and near-psychedelic synth riffage, all built around a hard and clipped tech-house beat. Check it out below.

