The Chemical Brothers – “Work Energy Principle”
The Chemical Brothers are back with another one of those block rockin’ beats. The veteran UK duo came out with their expansive single “The Darkness That You Fear,” a one-off follow-up to their 2019 album No Geography. Over the weekend, the Chems released a 12″ vinyl version of that single, and today, they’ve shared its B-side, a new tune called “Work Energy Principle.”
For decades now, the Chemical Brothers have shown a deep understanding of how to make vast fields full of people lose their shit. According to Reddit, the Chems have been playing “Work Energy Principle” in their live sets for a long time. I haven’t been to a Chems show in a while, but I imagine that this woozy, stretched out banger would work beautifully in that context.
“Work Energy Principle” lasts for nearly nine minutes, and it’s got a long rise-and-fall arc. The track is full of hazy synth lines and near-psychedelic synth riffage, all built around a hard and clipped tech-house beat. Check it out below.