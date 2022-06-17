Hear The Chemical Brothers’ Previously Unreleased “Cylinders” From Dig Your Own Hole 25th Anniversary Reissue

New Music June 17, 2022 3:06 PM By Ryan Leas
In recent months, the Chemical Brothers have been gearing up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their beloved 1997 album Dig Your Own Hole. They’re giving it the big anniversary reissue treatment, with various packages and limited edition vinyl. They’ve also been unveiling some unreleased material from those days. They’ve already put out a couple tracks, and today they’re back with an airy, meditative song called “Cylinders.” Check it out below.

The Dig Your Own Hole reissue is out 7/29. Pre-order it here.

