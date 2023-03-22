Westerman – “Take”

New Music March 22, 2023 10:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In May, Westerman will release his sophomore album, An Inbuilt Fault, his follow-up to 2020’s Your Hero Is Not Dead. We’ve already heard last fall’s “Idol; RE-run” and “CSI: Petralona,” and now — just a day after hopping on the new Mega Bog track — the London born, Athens, Greece-based musician is back with another single from his own new LP.

This one is called “Take,” and it comes with a video directed by Edwin Burdis. According to Westerman, “Take” is “is a selfish song glimpsed momentarily somewhere through the haze of the mesh and the swarm.” He adds, “Taking breaks the heart of love.”

Listen to and watch “Take” below.

An Inbuilt Fault is out 5/5 via Partisan Records and Play It Again Sam.

