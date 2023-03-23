Neil Young, Responding To The Cure Ticketmaster Fiasco, Says Touring Is Broken

The Cure’s Robert Smith has been the latest star musician raising the alarm about Ticketmaster and the deeply dysfunctional system related to the sale and purchase of concert tickets in America. And although Smith got Ticketmaster to issue small refunds to Cure fans in light of their “unduly high” fees, it seems like Congress will have to intervene if we’re going to see any real systemic change.

Neil Young is among those who feels extremely pessimistic about the situation. Under the headline “CONCERT TOURING IS BROKEN,” Young shared an article about the Cure’s ticketing debacle on his Neil Young Archives website. In a preamble to the news story, he writes, “It’s over. The old days are gone.”

Here’s his full message:

TICKETMASTER FEES at 30% It’s over. The old days are gone. I get letters blaming me for $3,000.00 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers. CONCERT TOURS are no longer fun. CONCERT TOURS not what they were. -ny

The benefit show Young mentioned was a rally for old-growth forests last month. He’s set to perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration next month.