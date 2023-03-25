Florence Pugh Releases Her Original Songs From A Good Person

This week, Zach Braff’s new drama A Good Person starring ex Florence Pugh is out in theaters. The movie also stars Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, Celeste O’Connor, and Morgan Freeman. A Good Person also features two songs written and recorded by Pugh — they’re called “I Hate Myself” and “The Best Part” and are meant to be from the perspective of Pugh’s character Allison, who suffers an enormous loss.

“I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace,” Pugh says in a statement. “It was unbelievably helpful and hard; I wanted a song to reflect the self-hatred she had for herself in a way that the audience can truly understand.”

Listen to both tracks below.