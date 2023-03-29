Next month, Richmond thrashers Enforced will follow their 2021 album Kill Grid with a new one called War Remains. Kill Grid was fucking awesome, and War Remains is shaping up to be another monster. We’ve already posted the early singles “Ultra-Violence” and “Hanged By My Hand,” and Enforced are slapping all of us upside the head with another one today.

The new Enforced song is called “Starve,” and it piles all sorts of tremendous riffs on top of each other. Enforced are great when they’re barreling along at full Slayer speed, but I tend to like them even better when they snap into an ass-stomper groove, which they do a couple of times on this one. Here’s what singer Knox Colby says about the song:

Ultimately, “Starve” is about being forced to produce when there’s no resources to do, so you then become the resource that’s produced/harvested. If I’m profitless, then I’m expendable, chaff, but even then I could’ve still given my life. So the song sketches out the final moments of someone who has given everything they have left to give, and it’s still not enough. They starve themselves to death and watch the world they’ve given everything to save still fall to shit. They give up and go crazy in the end. Their fruitfulness is deemed fruitless, leaving this world in agony, howling to rebel but not the desire to do so. Starved.

Check out the “Starved” video below.

War Remains is out 4/28 on Century Media.