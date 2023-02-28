This spring, Richmond thrashers Enforced will follow their beast-ass 2021 album Kill Grid with a new one called War Remains. We’ve already posted that album’s lead single “Ultra-Violence,” which kicks ass. Today, they’ve followed that one with another ass-kicker. “Hanged By My Hand” is a viscerally satisfying straightforward riff-storm with a shred-happy solo and a brutal breakdown.

The members of Enforced are extremely good at talking about their own music, so I’ll leave any further description to singer Knox Colby:

The song is about living in a world governed by the ignorant, the incompetent and the ineffective, shrugging off or poorly trying to mask how inept they truly are. (The Norfolk-Southern train derailment in Ohio is a perfect example). The song seethes with no way forward, as the world around you burns in acid fire; you’d rather die with your dignity than having some bastard suit step over you like a piece of garbage, only remembering you as “collateral damage” and not the human being you once were. They don’t care about you. Look out for yourself. Behind a poison smile, decline in denial.

Director Ethan Gensurowsky’s “Hanged By My Hand” video is full of live footage of Enforced playing at a Richmond DIY venue and the pandemonium that their live show reliably causes. Check it out below.

War Remains is out 4/28 on Century Media.