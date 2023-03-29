Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are releasing a new album, Weathervanes, in June. Last month, he shared its lead single “Death Wish,” which topped our best songs of the week list. Today, Isbell is back with the album’s second single, “Middle Of The Morning,” which he described as being “about trying to keep my mind from unraveling over the couple of years there,” naturally referring to the pandemic.

Its lyrics are about trying to find sanity within isolation and deep, sometimes uncomfortable, introspection: “Well I’ve tried to open up my window and let the light come in/ I step outside in the middle of the morning and in the evening again,” he sings. “Yes I’ve tried to be grateful for my devils and call them by their names/ But I’m tired and by the middle of the morning I need someone to blame.”

Next week, Isbell has a documentary coming out on HBO called Running With Our Eyes Closed, which documents the making of his last album, 2020’s Reunions — watch a trailer for that here. Check out “Middle Of The Morning” below.

Weathervanes is out 6/9 via Southeastern Records / Thirty Tigers.